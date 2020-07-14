Inzamam says labeling Imam as 'Parchi' was disappointing

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Pakistani Skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq believes labeling his nephew Imam-ul-Haq as a 'Parchi' was disappointing, saying the Lahore-born young talented batsman should be considered as a national cricketer.

"Upon Imam's selection, I told him that neither will I favour him nor will I be unjust with him. Secondly, people are not looking at his performances. He has scored more runs than the rest in the previous 40 ODIs. I don't see why they are questioning him. They should consider him as a national cricketer instead of linking him to me," the former chief selector said while speaking in Samaa tv program sports Action.

Speaking about pacer Mohammad Amir's break from Test cricket, Inzamam, who scored 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, said whenever a player feels he was being made to play cricket more than his capacity, then they should cut down on the number of franchise cricket tournaments they participate in.

"If Amir was saying that he was pressurized into playing in the longest format then he should have not played county cricket. Representing the national side should be the top priority for any cricketer," he said.

Inzamam said the International Cricket Council (ICC) should not allow franchise competitions to take place if this year's Twenty20 World Cup and Asia Cup T20 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inzamam, who scored 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, said head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq should step down from any one of his positions, as it would be beneficial for his coaching career.

"Misbah should step down one of his two positions even if the side wins in England. It will be beneficial for his coaching career as he will be under less pressure and it will help him focus more on his responsibilities," the former chief selector said while speaking in Samaa TV program Sports Action.

Pakistan was scheduled to take on England in three Tests and as many Twenty20s, which would be played from August 5 to September 1. Old Trafford, Manchester, would host the first Test of the series starting from August 5. The final two Tests would be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, from August 13 and August 21. The three T20s would take place at Old Trafford on August 28, August 30 and the final match of the tour on September 1.

Inzamam, said he wants to become Pakistan's future head coach but "has no plans for that at the moment".