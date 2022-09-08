UrduPoint.com

Inzamam Sees Pakistan Cricket Moving In A Positive Direction

Muhammad Rameez Published September 08, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Inzamam sees Pakistan cricket moving in a positive direction

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that Pakistan cricket is heading in a positive direction as the team fights like a unit and at no point it gives up.

"I congratulate the coaching staff and the team management for inculcating a fighting spirit in the players. They fight till the end and this is a very good sign," Inzamam noted in a YouTube video.

According to Inzamam, winning or losing is part of the game but it is quite encouraging to see Pakistan players fighting till the end. Referring towards Pakistan's opening match of the ongoing Asia Cup against traditional rivals India, he said that though Pakistan lost the cracking contest, the bowlers tried their best to defend 147 runs.

"And then we see Naseem Shah smashing two back-to-back sixes against Afghanistan on Wednesday to help his side win the match. These are very positive signs.

"We should not see with how much difficulty they chased the 130 target against Afghanistan as it happens in cricket (that sometimes you feel difficulty in chasing low scores).

"True, they should have chased the total in a better manner. But I feel the good thing is that Pakistan team is displaying a great fighting spirit.

"The credit also goes to Babar Azam as under him the team is playing like a unit," he added.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan Babar Azam YouTube Best Asia

Recent Stories

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return ..

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return of her passport

2 minutes ago
 'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz ..

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

35 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

2 hours ago
 Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over histo ..

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over historic sixes

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.