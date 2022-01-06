UrduPoint.com

Inzamam Ul Haq Appointed As Peshawar Zalmi President For PSL 2022

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 06, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Inzamam Ul Haq appointed as Peshawar Zalmi President for PSL 2022

Former Pak cricket captain Inzamam ul Haq has been appointed president of Peshawar Zalmi for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 edition

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Former Pak cricket captain Inzamam ul Haq has been appointed president of Peshawar Zalmi for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 edition.

The former batting great was previously affiliated with Zalmi as a mentor in the last season of PSL.

The PSL's latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.

The first match will be staged under the lights at the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.

Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday welcomed Inzamam once again to the "Zalmi family".

"Inzamam ul Haq is a legend and his inclusion would benefit the Zalmi cricketers," he said.

He said that the cricketers will get to learn a lot from the expert and expertise of Inzamam.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Lahore Pakistan Super League January February Karachi Kings Afridi Family From Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for early completion of RUDA, CBD, ..

Prime Minister for early completion of RUDA, CBD, Lai Expressway development pro ..

1 minute ago
 Govt taking steps for preservation of archaeologic ..

Govt taking steps for preservation of archaeological sites: KP CS

1 minute ago
 Make traffic police more efficient: IGP

Make traffic police more efficient: IGP

1 minute ago
 Addl IGP for online monitoring of police stations

Addl IGP for online monitoring of police stations

1 minute ago
 Indonesia reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more d ..

Indonesia reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

4 minutes ago
 COAS underscores significance of peace efforts in ..

COAS underscores significance of peace efforts in Afghanistan amid Turkish Deput ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.