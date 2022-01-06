Inzamam Ul Haq appointed as Peshawar Zalmi President for PSL 2022

Former Pak cricket captain Inzamam ul Haq has been appointed president of Peshawar Zalmi for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 edition

The former batting great was previously affiliated with Zalmi as a mentor in the last season of PSL.

The PSL's latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.

The first match will be staged under the lights at the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.

Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday welcomed Inzamam once again to the "Zalmi family".

"Inzamam ul Haq is a legend and his inclusion would benefit the Zalmi cricketers," he said.

He said that the cricketers will get to learn a lot from the expert and expertise of Inzamam.