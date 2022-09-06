UrduPoint.com

Inzamam-ul-Haq Predicts India Will Be Out Of Asia Cup 2022 Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 06, 2022 | 05:36 PM

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia Cup 2022 today

The Pakistan former Captain says India being already under pressure will face a strong team in today's match at Dubai International Stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2022) Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq on Tuesday perdicted that India might be out of Asia Cup 2022 in today's match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium.
The match between India and Sri Lanka will start at 7pm PST.
Talking to a local private tv, Haq said that India would be under pressure in today's match against Sri Lanka as he was during the match against Pakistan on Sunday.


Sri Lankan have already won their first match of the Super Four against Afghanistan on September 3 and they defeated Afghanistan by five wickets with five deliveries to go.


Earlier, Pakistan ensured its victory against India in a nail-biting match as India has set a target of 182 runs but Pakistan successfully chased it with five wickets in the hand.


Inzamam was of the view that Sri Lanka had a strong position while India was already under pressure and playing under pressure and regaining strong position is always hard.

