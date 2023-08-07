Member of the 1992 World Cup winning squad and former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has been appointed as the chief selector of the national men's selection committee

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):Member of the 1992 World Cup winning squad and former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has been appointed as the chief selector of the national men's selection committee.

This committee � which includes Mickey Arthur, team director, Grant Bradburn, head coach, and Hasan Cheema, secretary � is mandated to select senior men's team and Pakistan Shaheens.

With his appointment, Inzamam has withdrawn himself from the Cricket Technical Committee and his replacement will be announced in due course. His first assignment will be the selection of the national men's squad for the three-match One-Day International series against Afghanistan between from 22 until 26 August in Sri Lanka and ACC Men's Asia Cup 2023, which commences on 30 August in Multan, later this week.

This is Inzamam's second stint in the position. He previously served as the chief selector from August 2016 until July 2019. His selected team brought Pakistan its maiden ICC Champions Trophy title in June 2017 by defeating India in the final by 180 runs at The Oval, London.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said here on Monday : "It is an honour for me to be appointed as the chairperson of the national men's selection committee. I am thankful to Mr Zaka Ashraf for offering me this post. It is wonderful to see the chairman is involving former players in the cricketing matters.

I have worked previously in this role and I am eager to work in it once again.

"I had a good run in the last tenure. We had famous victories with the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 being the highlight, but my most important achievement is that around 70 to 80 per cent of the cricketers � selected back then � form the core of today's sides. That team was in transition, but this team is stable and I would not face the same challenges.

"Heading a selection committee is already a tough job in Pakistan, but it is going to be more challenging this time with the ACC Men's Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup around the corner followed by the tour of Australia. But, I know I can deliver in this role and I will try to do better than I did the last time. Despite the paucity of time, we will announce the best possible sides."PCB Management Committee Head Zaka Ashraf said : "I am delighted that Inzamam-ul-Haq has agreed to head our national men's selection committee at a crucial juncture. He is a legend and has served the game with dignity.

"Inzamam's last tenure brought us success as we not only won the ICC Champions Trophy, but also unearthed some outstanding talent that continues to serve Pakistan cricket to date. I have no doubt that his new innings will add to the laurels and bring more talented cricketers to light."