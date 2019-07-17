UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inzamam-ul-Haq To Step Down As Chief Selector

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:50 PM

Inzamam-ul-Haq to step down as chief selector

Inzamam-ul-Haq announced that he will step down as chief selector on July 30.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) Pakistan cricket team chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has decided not to seek an extension of his contract.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Inzamam-ul-Haq announced that he will step down as chief selector on July 30.

He said that he has completed his three years as chief selector, adding that he would not be continuing his responsibilities from July 30.

"After more than three years as Chair of the Selection Committee, I have decided not to seek a renewal of my contract.

I believe it is the right time for the Pakistan Cricket board to appoint a new chief selector who can bring new ideas and fresh thinking," he said.

Inzamam further said that he is ready to take other responsibility, within the cricket setup, if offered.

He said that new people should be given complete chance.

Inzamam said that Pakistan team’s performance remained well in the world cup, adding that Pakistan defeated both the teams that played the final.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Cuban Peso July From

Recent Stories

EU envoy calls on Abdul Razzaq Dawood

4 minutes ago

CAA diverts flights at Lahore airport as planes en ..

4 minutes ago

Death toll in Quetta mine collapse rises to nine

4 minutes ago

Britain ready to help Pakistani youth regarding em ..

4 minutes ago

Parliamentary party meeting of opposition parties ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Calls on MH17 Crash Investigators to Focus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.