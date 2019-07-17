Inzamam-ul-Haq to step down as chief selector

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) Pakistan cricket team chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has decided not to seek an extension of his contract.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Inzamam-ul-Haq announced that he will step down as chief selector on July 30.

He said that he has completed his three years as chief selector, adding that he would not be continuing his responsibilities from July 30.

"After more than three years as Chair of the Selection Committee, I have decided not to seek a renewal of my contract.

I believe it is the right time for the Pakistan Cricket board to appoint a new chief selector who can bring new ideas and fresh thinking," he said.

Inzamam further said that he is ready to take other responsibility, within the cricket setup, if offered.

He said that new people should be given complete chance.

Inzamam said that Pakistan team’s performance remained well in the world cup, adding that Pakistan defeated both the teams that played the final.