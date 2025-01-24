Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral

(@Abdulla99267510)

Fans send congratulatory messages to Inzamam-ul-Haq over wedding of his son

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2025) The son of former Pakistan cricket team captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ibtisam-ul-Haq, has tied the knot, and his wedding pictures and videos are making rounds on social media.

Ibtisam’s Nikah took place on January 23, and the photographs and videos have been shared by photographers on their Instagram accounts.

The social media users are highly appreciating the wedding pictures.

The images from the Nikah ceremony have been shared on the official Instagram page of The Artist Photography.

According to social media sources, 24-year-old Ibtisam-ul-Haq, who plays domestic cricket, got married to a girl named Iqra Amir.

On this joyous occasion, the couple opted for cream-colored outfits, and looked elegant together.

As soon as Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son and cricketer Ibtisam-ul-Haq’s pictures and videos went viral while the fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages.