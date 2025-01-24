Open Menu

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Son Ties The Knot; Wedding Pictures Go Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2025 | 07:17 PM

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral

Fans send congratulatory messages to Inzamam-ul-Haq over wedding of his son

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2025) The son of former Pakistan cricket team captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ibtisam-ul-Haq, has tied the knot, and his wedding pictures and videos are making rounds on social media.

Ibtisam’s Nikah took place on January 23, and the photographs and videos have been shared by photographers on their Instagram accounts.

The social media users are highly appreciating the wedding pictures.

The images from the Nikah ceremony have been shared on the official Instagram page of The Artist Photography.

According to social media sources, 24-year-old Ibtisam-ul-Haq, who plays domestic cricket, got married to a girl named Iqra Amir.

On this joyous occasion, the couple opted for cream-colored outfits, and looked elegant together.

As soon as Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son and cricketer Ibtisam-ul-Haq’s pictures and videos went viral while the fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Social Media Marriage Married January From Instagram

Recent Stories

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pict ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral

3 minutes ago
 ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at C ..

ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair

6 minutes ago
 Man arrested over charges of using derogatory lang ..

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam

42 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Co ..

Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival

1 hour ago
 Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

2 hours ago
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Par ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..

2 hours ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

2 hours ago
 UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

2 hours ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports