Inzamam wants Pakistan to continue winning habit in T20 CWC

Former Skipper Inzamam ul Haq wants Pakistan to continue the winning habit in the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup saying the Green-shirts displayed top notch in their second game against New Zealand.

Pakistan team once again displayed top notch in their second game against New Zealand on Tuesday and outclassed the Kiwis by five wickets. Pakistan would play their next match against Afghanistan on Friday (October 29).

"Pakistan has achieved one more superb feat by beating the New Zealand team in their second match. The players carried on with the same momentum which they had in the game against India. Shaheen Shah Afridi took start with the same passion and did well. Pakistan didn't let the Kiwis score in the first six overs. However they got just one wicket, but the Green-shirts didn't let the New Zealand batsman to score," he said on his YouTube channel.

Inzamam said he wants the players to score at least 50 runs in the first six overs even if they lose two wickets. "It doesn't matter if we lose two wickets in the first six overs at least we must score 60 runs as it sets the momentum for the players. Babar Azam went unlucky on 9 runs as he was trying to score runs," he said.

"If we want to win the tournament then we have to utilize the first six overs very well. The way Fakhar Zaman and Muhammad Hafeez played attacking cricket they should continue with this type of aggression in the whole tournament.

Though they both were unable to score big, but the aggression they showed should be carried on." He said the way Shoaib Malik, 26 runs and Asif Ali, 27 runs (hit three 6s & a 4) finished the match was commendable as they played sensible cricket.

Inzamam also lauded Haris Rauf for bagging four wickets for 22 runs saying the whole Pakistan team was playing like a unit and it looks like as if the role of all players was defined in the game.

"If Pakistan continues with the same passion and confidence then winning the World Cup would be easy for them," he said.

Speaking about Pakistan's next match against Afghanistan, he said Pakistan should not take any match easy even if they progress in the tournament. "We have to continue with this winning habit. Pakistan should not take Afghanistan easy and must not take any chances."Former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said the way the middle order performed the pressure was off from Babar. "The way Shoaib and Asif played the pressure is off from Babar. Now they (Babar & Mohammad Rizwan) will take chance in the power play as they have got the confidence from the middle order. It is a good sign for Pakistan cricket," he said while speaking at a programme on a private news channel.

He said Babar's body language was looking very confident and it has a great impact on other teams. "Haris performance was superb. Though he didn't take wickets in the match against India but he displayed top notch.