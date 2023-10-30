Inzamul Haq resigns as chief selector of national cricket team

(@Abdulla99267510)

The resignation comes amid allegations of Inzamam’s alleged stake in a player’s agent company but he denies the charges and is ready to appear before the fact-finding committee.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2023) In a surprising development, Inzamam-ul-Haq, the chief selector of the national cricket team, has resigned from his position during the ongoing World Cup 2023. His resignation has been forwarded to Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB).

This decision follows allegations that Inzamam had a financial stake in a players' agent company known as Yazo International Limited, prompting concerns about a potential conflict of interest, as Talha Rehmani, a representative of some of Pakistan's top players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, is associated with this company.

In his official statement, Mr. Haq has urged the PCB to conduct an inquiry into the matter and has expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation. He has strongly refuted any association with the players' agent company, emphasizing the damaging nature of such allegations.

Inzamam-ul-Haq revealed that he was informed by the PCB about the formation of a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate these allegations.

In light of this development, he has chosen to step down until the investigation is concluded, with the intention of making himself available for service once the probe is finalized.

This resignation has come at a critical juncture for the national cricket team, given their recent string of four consecutive defeats in the ongoing mega event. What makes the situation more concerning is that Inzamam's departure occurred before the tournament's conclusion. With three more matches left in the marquee event, the sudden exit of the chief selector raises questions about its potential impact on the team's performance.

The PCB, on the other hand, released an official statement confirming the establishment of a five-member fact-finding committee tasked with investigating allegations of conflict of interest in the team selection process, as reported in the media. The committee is expected to promptly examine the matter and provide its report and recommendations to the PCB Management.