Inzemam Ul Haq Angry Over Calling “Sarfraz Ahmad” As Second Choice

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:08 PM

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad” as second choice

Inzemam ul Haq said that the team management should respect the players of the national team.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2020) Former National cricket Team Captain Inzemam-ul-Haq expressed concerns over calling Sarfraz Ahmad “second choice”, saying that the team management and selector should respect the players here on Monday.

Inzemamul Haq Haq made this statement after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that Sarfraz Ahmad was the second best batsman after Muhammad Rizwan.

Misbah-ul-Haq said that the track record of Sarfraz in England was excellent and he was the perfect second wicket-keeper batsman after Muhammad Rizwan.

“Such words against the players and especially about the player who won 2017 Champion trophy were not reasonable,” said Inzemamul Haq, pointing out that these words from the chief selector against such a player who served Pakistan as a captain were not sensible.

Inzemam-ul-Haq said that return to the team after dropping as captain was not an easy task and it would become more complicated if the dropped captain was called a “second-option”.

“The team management instead of encouraging the player who did come back should not use words to discourage him,” he further said.

