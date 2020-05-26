Inzi was the toughest batsman I ever bowled to: Shoaib Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq was the toughest batsman he has ever bowled to saying the Multan-born cricketer could read the ball faster than others.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' made batsman dance to his tune when he was at his peak. He bowled to several legendary batsmen in an era that was considered the best.

He along with Brett Lee was easily the fastest bowlers in the previous decade. Akhtar recently revealed the batsman that he found the toughest to bowl at in his career.

Shoaib Akhtar on ESPNcricinfo Videocast as quoted by cricfit.com named his former teammate Inzamam as the toughest batsman he ever bowled to.

Akhtar, who bagged 178 wickets in 46 Tests, said in comparison to other great batsman Inzamam had that extra bit of time to play him. He also named other great batsmen that he found challenging to bowl during his playing days.

"To be honest, it's Inzamam-ul-Haq. See my action is very complicated unlike Brett Lee's but I could not bowl Inzamam out even once in the nets in 10 years.

I think he could read the ball a second faster than others," he said.

"I think Martin Crowe would have played me well too. He was a magician and a very elegant batsman. Among Indians, Rahul Dravid is the most decorated batsman. If he won't offer me a shot, I would not be able to penetrate his defence. I also think Jacques Kallis was one of the best all-rounders, and slip fielders cricket has ever produced," he said.

Akhtar, who took 247 wickets in 163 ODIs, also talked about bowling to Virender Sehwag who has a stellar Test record against Pakistan.

Akhtar stated that it took him time to figure out the length to bowl against Sehwag. But once he found that he was able to restrict Sehwag from scoring runs.

"I bowled him short initially when I should have bowled the ball that is going away from him. After I figured him, he could not score much against me. I bowled him out on multiple occasions, including at the Indian Premier League (IPL) and in Lahore," he said.