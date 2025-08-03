IOA gears up for Youth & National Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) To boost Islamabad’s presence in national sporting events, the Islamabad Olympic Association (IOA) has announced its full-fledged participation in the inaugural National Youth Games and the upcoming National Games.

The decision was made during an important meeting of the Executive Committee, chaired by IOA President Begum Ishrat Ashraf and attended by key members, including Secretary General Rizwan ul Haq Razi, said a press release.

The move reaffirms the Association’s commitment to developing competitive teams and strengthening its role as the Federal capital’s leading sports body.

During the session, the committee discussed several critical matters related to the strategic growth and organizational strengthening of the IOA and its affiliated units. A key topic was the regularization and formal recognition of affiliated sports bodies under the IOA umbrella—aimed at enhancing coordination and transparency across all disciplines.

A major focus of the meeting was the IOA’s registration with the Islamabad Sports Board—an essential step toward formalizing its status as the principal sports governing body in the capital and securing institutional support for future initiatives.

The committee also reviewed plans to ensure Islamabad’s strong presence in the 1st National Youth Games and the forthcoming National Games in Karachi. Strategies were discussed for the selection, training, and logistical support of high-performing teams.

President Begum Ishrat Ashraf commended the dedication of the Executive Committee and stressed the importance of collective efforts to raise Islamabad’s profile on the national sports stage. She assured full support for athletes and officials in preparation for these landmark events.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening grassroots sports development in Islamabad while promoting excellence, inclusion, and integrity in all sporting pursuits.