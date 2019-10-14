IOA receives Olympic Torch Relay of National Games in Rawalpindi

The Olympic Torch Relay of 33rd National Games 2019 arrived in Rawalpindi on Monday from where it was taken over by Islamabad Olympic Association (IOA) from Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Torch Relay Committee

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Olympic Torch Relay of 33rd National Games 2019 arrived in Rawalpindi on Monday from where it was taken over by Islamabad Olympic Association (IOA) from Olympic Association (POA) Torch Relay Committee.

IOA President Rana Muhammad Sarwar received the Torch Relay at Rawalpindi Railway Station.

Chairperson of the IOA Management Committee Begum Ishrat Ashraf and other members will move on Tuesday at 1000 hours from Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad to hand over the Olympic Torch to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) envoy at Daman-e-Koh at 1100 hours. The PAF will hand over the Torch to Pakistan Navy at Faisal Mosque at 1230 hours.

The Pakistan Navy will hand over the Torch to the Pakistan Army at Traffic Signal F-8, Islamabad at 1330 hours, which will take over it to Shakarparian/Monument of Pakistan and then to Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad at 1500 hours.

Director General of Pakistan Army Sports Directorate Brig Zahir Akhtar will hand over the Torch to Syed Aqil Shah, Vice President POA/President Organizing Committee of the National Games, who will further hand over the Torch to Dr. Fehmida Mirza Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC). The minister will be the chairperson at the ceremony to be held at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad. After the ceremony she will hand over the Torch to Begum Ishrat Ashraf for onward journey to AJK.