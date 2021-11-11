IOBM, Bahria teams enter semi final of 16th Allama Iqbal Cup Girls Basketball tourney

IOBM University and Bahria College with their excellent performance qualified for the semi-finals of "16th Allama Iqbal Cup Girls Basketball Tournament 2021".

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :IOBM University and Bahria College with their excellent performance qualified for the semi-finals of "16th Allama Iqbal Cup Girls Basketball Tournament 2021".

The 16th Allama Iqbal Cup Girls Basketball Tournament 2021 was being organized by Firdous Ittehad Social and sports Welfare Organization in association with Karachi Basketball Association to pay homage to the poet of the East at International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court Aram Bagh Karachi.

In the quarter-final match of the tourney, the IOBM University girls' team defeated the rival NED University B team by 30 basketball points against 26 to reach the semi-finals.

In the second quarter final, Bahria College A team easily defeated A team consisting of female students of NED by 34 basket points against 18 and reached the semi final while in the third quarter final match, Aram Bagh Club qualified for the semi-finals by beating Neighborhoods Green by 34 basket points against 28 after a tough battle.

Hafsa Afzal, Laiba Noor, Izza Shakir, Ayesha Zaheer, Faryal Khan, Nazia, Ayesha, Aifa Nadeem, Laiba Tabraiz, Hamna Khan, Farisa Urooj, Marhiya Khan, Isabella Christopher, Afrah Khan, Shizal Saleem, Haniya Nasir, Aiman Shahid and Ayesha Ayub performed brilliantly.

Zahid Malik, Zafar Iqbal and Amna Khatun officiated the matches while Naeem Ahmed and Urooj Fatima were the technical officials.

Prof. Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed of KMDC was the chief guest while KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Ashraf Yahya and others were also present on the occasion.