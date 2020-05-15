UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC Allocates $800Mln To Minimize Economic Impact Of Tokyo Games Postponement

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

IOC Allocates $800Mln to Minimize Economic Impact of Tokyo Games Postponement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has created an $800 million fund to address the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic for the global sports community, and the largest part of the money will be directed to covering costs of postponing the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, the IOC said in a press release on Thursday.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) anticipates that it will have to bear costs of up to USD 800 million for its part of the responsibilities for the organization of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, it's own extended operations and the support for the wider olympic movement. This amount will be covered by the IOC itself, including any funding from the Olympic Foundation," the IOC said in a press release.

At least $650 million out of $800 million is the organizational costs of the Tokyo Games in 2021, while the rest is an aid package for the Olympic Movement, including the international federations, National Olympic Committees and other related organizations. The IOC also called on national organizations to continue their activities and support their athletes.

"The Olympic Movement is facing an unprecedented challenge. The IOC has to organise postponed Olympic Games for the first time ever, and has to help its stakeholders come through this global crisis. This new situation will need all our solidarity, creativity, determination and flexibility. We shall all need to make sacrifices and compromises. Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures," IOC President Thomas Bach said during a press conference, as quoted by the press release.

Bach also said that safety was the main priority behind all IOC's decisions and stressed the importance of following the guidelines of the World Health Organization while organizing the Tokyo Games next year.

In late March, the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee announced the new dates for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics. The Olympic Games will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, and the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Related Topics

World Sports Tokyo United States Dollars Money March July August September 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

31 minutes ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

46 minutes ago

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

1 hour ago

Country cannot achieve milestone without technolog ..

16 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab lays foundation stone of var ..

16 minutes ago

Hurriyat forum grieved over cold-blooded murder of ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.