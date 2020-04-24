IOC Allocates Extra $25.3Mln to Support National Committees in Preparation for Tokyo 2021

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has allocated an additional $25.3 million to support national committees in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed until the summer of 2021 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IOC said on Friday

The funds will be provided as part of the Olympic Solidarity program.

"To respond to the specific needs incurred by the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Olympic Solidarity has increased the budget allocated to the programme named IOC subsidies for the participation of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in the Olympic Games from USD 46.7m to USD 57m," the statement said.

According to the IOC, this decision will allow NOCs to sustain additional costs that might occur in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

In addition, the budget of the Olympic Solidarity athlete program will be increased by $15 million, the IOC said.

"The decision to increase the Olympic Solidarity budget dedicated to NOCs' participation in the Olympic Games follows the confirmation of the supplementary budget of USD 15m needed to extend to 2021 the Olympic Solidarity athlete programmes, which cover 1,600 athletes from 185 NOCs," the statement said.

In late March, the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee announced the new dates for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics. The Olympic Games will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, and the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5, 2021.