TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has appointed a disciplinary commission on the case of Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.

The commission will investigate the actions of two members of the Belarusian delegation - Artur Shumak and Yury Moisevich, Adams said.