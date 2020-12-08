UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC Awaiting IIHF Decision On Possible Transfer Of World Cup 2021 From Belarus - Bach

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

IOC Awaiting IIHF Decision on Possible Transfer of World Cup 2021 From Belarus - Bach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is awaiting a decision of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) in the coming days on the possible transfer of the 2021 World Championship in Belarus after the launch of the procedure against the head of the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation Dmitry Baskov, IOC President Thomas Bach said.

The 2021 IIHF World Championship is scheduled to be held from May 21 to June 6 in Minsk and Riga. Earlier, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said Riga was negotiating with the IIHF the transfer of the tournament to another country in connection with the current situation in Belarus. IIHF head Rene Fasel stated that the organization was doing everything possible to ensure that the tournament would take place in the two originally selected countries.

"We have been informed by the International Ice Hockey Federation that they have initiated a procedure against their board member Dmitry Baskov, the president of the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation. Now it's up to the International Ice Hockey Federation to follow up on this. ... They are monitoring very closely and discussing the organization of the Ice Hockey World Championships. Even in the next couple of days or weeks, we are expecting results," Bach said at a press conference following the results of the IOC Executive Committee.

Earlier on Monday, Bach announced that the IOC temporarily banned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is also the head of the country's National Olympic Committee, and other Belarusian NOC leaders, including Baskov, from participating in all IOC-sponsored events, including the Olympic Games.

Related Topics

Hockey Prime Minister World Noc Minsk Riga Belarus May June Olympics International Olympic Committee All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

46 minutes ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

46 minutes ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

46 minutes ago

Fake Degrees: Lahore High Court suspends licence o ..

31 minutes ago

Polish state-owned Orlen buys top regional media g ..

32 minutes ago

Tedros Says WHO Had No Official Contacts With US' ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.