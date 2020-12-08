IOC Awaiting IIHF Decision on Possible Transfer of World Cup 2021 From Belarus - Bach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is awaiting a decision of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) in the coming days on the possible transfer of the 2021 World Championship in Belarus after the launch of the procedure against the head of the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation Dmitry Baskov, IOC President Thomas Bach said.

The 2021 IIHF World Championship is scheduled to be held from May 21 to June 6 in Minsk and Riga. Earlier, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said Riga was negotiating with the IIHF the transfer of the tournament to another country in connection with the current situation in Belarus. IIHF head Rene Fasel stated that the organization was doing everything possible to ensure that the tournament would take place in the two originally selected countries.

"We have been informed by the International Ice Hockey Federation that they have initiated a procedure against their board member Dmitry Baskov, the president of the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation. Now it's up to the International Ice Hockey Federation to follow up on this. ... They are monitoring very closely and discussing the organization of the Ice Hockey World Championships. Even in the next couple of days or weeks, we are expecting results," Bach said at a press conference following the results of the IOC Executive Committee.

Earlier on Monday, Bach announced that the IOC temporarily banned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is also the head of the country's National Olympic Committee, and other Belarusian NOC leaders, including Baskov, from participating in all IOC-sponsored events, including the Olympic Games.