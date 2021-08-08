IOC Chief Declares Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo Officially Closed

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach has declared the 32rd Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo officially closed.

The Olympic Flame has been extinguished in the cauldron at the Japan National Stadium.

The 2020 Olympics set a new record, as representatives of 93 national teams claimed at least one medal.

The United States topped the medal count with 39 gold medals.