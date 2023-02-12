UrduPoint.com

IOC Chief Says Gov'ts Not Empowered To Decide On Admission Of Athletes To Competitions

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

IOC Chief Says Gov'ts Not Empowered to Decide on Admission of Athletes to Competitions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Individual governments have no right to decide who should take part in sports tournaments, including the 2024 Paris Olympics, and who should be barred from them, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Sunday.

On January 25, the IOC's executive committee said it might allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics under a neutral flag. Ukraine condemned the committee's position and threatened to boycott the games. On Friday, a group of 35 countries called for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Olympics.

"It is not up to governments to decide who can take part in sporting events. This would be the end of international sport competitions as we know them today," Bach said during the 2023 Alpine Ski World Championship in France's Courchevel, as quoted by the Verdens Gang tabloid.

The IOC head added that there had already been instances of Ukrainian athletes competing against Russian citizens playing under a neutral flag, the news outlet reported.

"We have seen a Ukrainian tennis player (Kateryna Baindl) playing against a neural athlete with a Russian passport (Kamilla Rakhimova) at the Australian Open. We have seen a Belarusian tennis player under neutral status winning in the Australian Open. So why shouldn't this be possible in a swimming pool or in a gym?" Bach said, adding that the IOC took human rights concerns seriously and respected them.

Many international sports organizations have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in their competitions in response to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine and Minsk's support for it.

Related Topics

Tennis World Sports Ukraine Moscow Russia Threatened France Minsk Paris Alpine January Sunday Olympics International Olympic Committee Australian Open From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

9 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

18 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

19 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.