IOC Chief Says Tokyo Olympics Will Go Ahead, 'no Plan B': Kyodo News

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:56 PM

IOC chief says Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, 'no plan B': Kyodo News

The virus-delayed Tokyo Olympics will go ahead this summer, and there is "no plan B," International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said in an interview Thursday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The virus-delayed Tokyo Olympics will go ahead this summer, and there is "no plan B," International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said in an interview Thursday.

"We have at this moment, no reason whatsoever to believe that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will not open on the 23rd of July," Bach told Kyodo news.

"This is why there is no plan B and this is why we are fully committed to make these games safe and successful."

