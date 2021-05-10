UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC Chief's Visit To Japan Rescheduled To June - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 18 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

IOC Chief's Visit to Japan Rescheduled to June - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The visit of International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to Japan, which was originally scheduled for May, has been postponed until next month, the broadcaster Fuji news Network reported on Monday, citing sources.

Bach was supposed to visit the Asian country on May 17, however, the trip was rescheduled after Tokyo had extended the COVID-19 state of emergency in several prefectures, including Tokyo. If it is lifted in late May, the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Organizing Committee will be working out the visit's details.

Last week, the Japanese government extended the emergency in the prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo until May 31 and introduced the measure in Aichi and Fukuoka.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The games are to take place this summer, from July 23 until August 8. It is supposed to feature the largest number of athletic disciplines, 33, as well as categories, 339.

About 10,000 to 12,000 athletes were expected to participate in the event, but the number will be trimmed because of the ongoing pandemic.

Related Topics

Visit Fukuoka Kyoto Osaka Tokyo Japan May July August 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.