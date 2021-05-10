MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The visit of International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to Japan, which was originally scheduled for May, has been postponed until next month, the broadcaster Fuji news Network reported on Monday, citing sources.

Bach was supposed to visit the Asian country on May 17, however, the trip was rescheduled after Tokyo had extended the COVID-19 state of emergency in several prefectures, including Tokyo. If it is lifted in late May, the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Organizing Committee will be working out the visit's details.

Last week, the Japanese government extended the emergency in the prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo until May 31 and introduced the measure in Aichi and Fukuoka.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The games are to take place this summer, from July 23 until August 8. It is supposed to feature the largest number of athletic disciplines, 33, as well as categories, 339.

About 10,000 to 12,000 athletes were expected to participate in the event, but the number will be trimmed because of the ongoing pandemic.