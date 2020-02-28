UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC 'committed' To Tokyo Games Despite Virus: Olympics Chief

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:10 AM

IOC 'committed' to Tokyo Games despite virus: Olympics chief

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The International Olympic Committee is "committed" to holding the 2020 Games in Tokyo as planned despite the widening new coronavirus outbreak, the body's president has pledged.

The IOC "is fully committed to a successful Olympic Games in Tokyo starting July 24," Thomas Bach told Japanese media in a conference call late Thursday, according to Kyodo news.

The statement came as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday requested the closure of schools nationwide in a drive to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Japan has so far seen four deaths related to the virus, among nearly 200 known infections.

Some 700 infections were also detected among about 3,700 passengers and crew on a cruise ship that was moored off Japan after one of its former passengers tested positive.

Bach avoided directly addressing comments by senior IOC member Dick Pound, who hinted the Games could be cancelled if health authorities block travel.

Pound also said, however, there has been no formal discussion among IOC members about cancelling the Games.

Bach said the priority "is to ensure the qualification procedure and protecting the safety of athletes at the same time", according to Kyodo.

"This is what we're doing in cooperation with the Japanese authorities, the World Health Organization, the Chinese Olympic Committee and many NOCS," Bach said, referring to national Olympic committees.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World China Tokyo Same Japan July 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2020 UAE Tour&#039;s remaining rounds cancelled af ..

7 hours ago

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

8 hours ago

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

9 hours ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

10 hours ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.