IOC Confirms 2021 Session to Be Held in Athens

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed on Wednesday that Athens would host the organization's 2021 Session

IOC spokesman Christian Klaue said back in March that the 2021 Session could be held in Athens.

"The IOC returns to Athens for its 2021 Session," the IOC said on its website.

The decision, which was announced earlier in the day at the IOC Session in Lausanne, was referred to as "homecoming."

"Greece was the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games and host of the inaugural Olympic Games of the modern era in 1896," the IOC recalled.

In 2020, the IOC Session will be held in Tokyo, the capital of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

In January 2020, IOC members will meet again in Lausanne, where they will hold a "small session," according to media reports. As expected, the event will be held on January 10-11 alongside the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games.