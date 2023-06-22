Open Menu

IOC Coordinating With France On Russian Participation In Paris 2024 Games - Bach

Muhammad Rameez Published June 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

IOC Coordinating With France on Russian Participation in Paris 2024 Games - Bach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The International Olympic Committee is coordinating with France on the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals to the Paris-hosted 2024 summer games, IOC President Thomas Bach said Thursday.

Bach told the IOC executive board during a televised meeting that he raised the issue with French President Emmanuel Macron at a meeting two weeks ago.

"We reaffirmed our full alignment and also reaffirmed that the decision on the participation in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be taken by IOC at the appropriate time and that we will continue to cooperate also in this respect," Bach said.

He thanked the G7 nations for upholding the IOC decision to allow Russian and Belarusian nationals to compete in championships in a neutral status.

Bach said that the overwhelming majority of countries supported the IOC's approach to the issue but said changes had to be made to the recent fencing championships after Poland refused to issue visas to Russian fencers, prompting the International Fencing Federation to move the tournament to Bulgaria.

"At the European level, the individual European fencing championships took place in Bulgaria this past weekend. The IFF had moved these championships from Poland to Bulgaria because the Polish government had interfered in the autonomy of sport by revoking visas," he said.

Bach called Poland's decision an act of "discrimination" and praised international federations for protecting the autonomy of sport. He said that competing athletes had demonstrated "the real Olympic spirit of peaceful competition without any discrimination."

