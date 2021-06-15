UrduPoint.com
IOC Coordination Head Arrives In Japan For Final Preparations For Tokyo Games - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 40 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:50 AM

IOC Coordination Head Arrives in Japan for Final Preparations for Tokyo Games - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The chair of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) coordination commission for the Tokyo Games, John Coates, has arrived in Japan for final preparations, media reported on Tuesday.

The IOC official arrived at Haneda Airport in Tokyo earlier in the day, the NHK broadcaster reported, adding that he walked to the car waiting for him without answering any of the reporters' questions.

After undergoing a three-day quarantine, Coates is expected to start participating in preparations for the opening of the Olympics, including putting in place measures to reduce infection risks.

IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi and Coordination Commission Vice-Chairman Alex Gilady are also expected to fly to Japan later in the day, the broadcaster added.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed last year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently due to take place from July 23 to August 8.

