IOC Criteria for Admission of Russians to Competitions 'Impossible' - ROC Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The conditions set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the admission of Russian athletes to international competitions are impossible to fulfill, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Thursday.

"The International Olympic Committee imposes such criteria under which the participation of the vast majority of our athletes and almost all leaders of national teams in qualifying Olympic and other competitions is unrealistic in practice," Pozdnyakov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He called the IOC's actions a veiled suspension and discrimination on grounds of nationality.

Ilgar Mammadov, the president of the Russian Fencing Federation (RFF), told Sputnik on Thursday that the International Fencing Federation (FIE) did not allow a number of Russian athletes to participate in tournaments. Pozdnyakov called the move a farce.

On March 26, the IOC issued a recommendation for international sports federations to allow Russian athletes to compete as neutrals, provided that they do not support Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine and are not contracted to the Russian military or national security agencies.