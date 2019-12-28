UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC Does Not Rule Out Cases Of Russian Athletes Earlier Won In CAS Could Be Reviewed

Muhammad Rameez 58 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

IOC Does Not Rule Out Cases of Russian Athletes Earlier Won in CAS Could Be Reviewed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) told Sputnik it did not rule out that cases of Russian athletes earlier won in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) could be reviewed.

Gunter Younger, the director of intelligence and investigations for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), earlier expressed his hope in an interview with sportschau.

de that new evidence from a study of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory's database would resume proceedings against Russian athletes that had been acquitted or partially acquitted by CAS in February 2018.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia February 2018 International Olympic Committee From Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives UAQ Ruler, Hamed bin Zayed

1 hour ago

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

1 hour ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

1 hour ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

1 hour ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

1 hour ago

Female star Sherrock's world darts run ends

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.