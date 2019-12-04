UrduPoint.com
IOC Executive Board Approves Sports Program For 2022 Youth Olympic Games In Dakar

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:10 AM

IOC Executive Board Approves Sports Program for 2022 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive board has approved the sports program for the 2022 Youth Olympic Games that will take place in the Senegalese capital of Dakar.

According to the statement by the IOC, the newly-adopted program has new disciplines of breaking, surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding in addition to the 28 initial ones.

"The Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2022 will be the first Olympic event on the African continent which is historic for Senegal and historic for the continent of Africa. The agreed athlete competition is youthful and completely gender-balanced and shows that the IOC continues to develop the Youth Olympic Games that will feature over 4500 athletes from all NOCs," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

Approximately 4,500 athletes are set to participate in the 2022 games.

