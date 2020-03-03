IOC Executive Board Committed to Successful Summer Olympics in Tokyo - Press Release

The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has discussed the coronavirus developments and has confirmed its commitment to successful Summer Olympics in Tokyo, according to the press release, published on IOC website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The Executive board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has discussed the coronavirus developments and has confirmed its commitment to successful Summer Olympics in Tokyo, according to the press release, published on IOC website.

"The IOC EB heard a report on all the measures taken so far to address the coronavirus situation, which was followed by a comprehensive discussion," the press release read.

"The ... EB today expressed its full commitment to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, taking place from 24 July to 9 August 2020," the press release added.

The EB encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympics in Tokyo, according to the press release.