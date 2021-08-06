IOC Executive Board Seeks Mandate to Remove Any Sport From Games Program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday that its Executive board (EB) has proposed amendments to the Olympic Charter, including a request for a right to suspend a sport, event or discipline from the program of the Games.

"The recommended changes aim to: ... Allow the IOC EB to suspend a sport, event or discipline from the programme of the Olympic Games," the IOC said in a news release.

The EB proposed clarifying two conditions for removing a sport from the Olympic program by an IOC Session. One is if the relevant International Federation governing such sport does not comply with the IOC EB decisions, and the other is if the relevant International Federation "acts in a manner likely to tarnish the reputation of the Olympic Movement.

"

Another proposed amendment was allowing up to seven IOC members to be elected irrespective of their nationalities or National Olympic Committee requirements "in special cases," as well as to adapt the so-called "honour representations" to existing practice.

Additionally, the Executive Board requested that the granting and removal of an accreditation be at the IOC's full discretion and the principle that accreditation is not a right be reinforced.

The proposed amendments will be discussed at the 138th IOC Session that is due to take place on Sunday.

The Olympic Charter is a code containing the basic principles of the Olympic Games governing the global Olympic Movement.