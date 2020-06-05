UrduPoint.com
IOC Expresses Concern Over Findings Of Int'l Weightlifting Federation Corruption Probe

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

IOC Expresses Concern Over Findings of Int'l Weightlifting Federation Corruption Probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The results of a probe led by Canadian law professor and doping investigator Richard McLaren into the activities of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) that revealed widespread corruption and doping cover-ups are deeply concerning, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The IOC has received the report by Prof. McLaren and is studying it very carefully. The content is deeply concerning," the committee said, adding that consultations with the World Anti-Doping Agency will continue over alleged violations made by weightlifters at the Olympic Games.

Earlier on Thursday, McLaren told a virtual briefing that the IWF, under former president Tamas Ajan, had covered up 40 positive doping tests.

McLaren also alleged that more than $10 million in funds was unaccounted for during decades of corruption.

Ajan resigned as an IOC Honorary Member on March 3, the committee noted.

McLaren's investigation followed in the wake of a documentary published by the German broadcaster ARD in January that alleged that the IWF had created a culture of corruption.

Weightlifting only has a provisional place at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which is contingent on widespread anti-doping reforms taking place in the sport.

