IOC Fully Lifts Suspension of Kuwait Olympic Committee - Press Release

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday fully lifted the ban on the Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC) due to the progress made by the country in implementing the roadmap on adjusting its sports legislation, the IOC said in a press release

In August 2018, the IOC decided to provisionally lift the KOC suspension that had been banned over "undue government interference" for nearly three years by that time.

"The Executive board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) today fully lifted the suspension of the Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC) as a result of the successful implementation of a roadmap on improving its sports legislation.

The decision was made by postal vote," the press release said.

According to the press release, Kuwait successfully reviewed and adopted new statutes for sports clubs, the National Sports Federations and the KOC.

The accusations of government interference were sparked by Kuwait's controversial 2015 sports law, which allegedly obstructed free elections to the national sports organization. This led to Kuwait's athletes participating under a neutral flag in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.