MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) respects the decision of Tokyo Olympics President Yoshiro Mori to resign, holding his contributions in office in high regard, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Friday.

Mori announced his resignation earlier in the day in the wake of a sexist comment scandal. Last week, the 83-year-old suggested that women not be let speak too long at board meetings of sporting events. He later apologized, but the controversy was already on.

"The IOC fully respects President Mori's decision to step down and understands his reasons for doing so. At the same time, we would like to thank him for his outstanding contribution to the organisation of the postponed Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 over the course of the past years," Bach said, as quoted in a press release on the IOC website.

According to Bach, Mori's contributions helped make Tokyo "the best-ever prepared Olympic city."

John Coates, the chair of the IOC Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission, described Mori as a "strong and effective leader, who could always be trusted to find solutions even in the most difficult circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic," as quoted in the same press release.

"The IOC has been informed and welcomes the fact that the Organising Committee will follow due process to determine the new President," the press release read, with Bach asserting readiness to work "hand-in-hand" with Mori's successor.

The summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020, but ended up postponed over COVID-19 to the summer of 2021.