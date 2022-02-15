MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not have a final decision on the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva as to whether the athlete took doping or not, member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Denis Oswald said on Tuesday.

Last week, the ITA said that Valieva's probe, which was performed by a WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm on December 25 and reported on February 8, contained a banned substance called trimetazidine.

"We screened all athletes entered (before 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics), we made sure that none of them had positive cases... Therefore, they had the right to participate and they had the right to have ceremonies, so the case cannot be compared with the one we have at stake now, where we do not know, because it is not the final decision whether the athlete was doped or not," Oswald said at a press conference.

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided to let Valieva continue her participation in the Beijing Olympics, rejecting appeals from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Skating Union (ISU), and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over failure to pass a doping test, CAS's Director General Matthieu Reeb said, adding that "no provisional suspension should be imposed on the skater."