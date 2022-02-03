UrduPoint.com

IOC Head On Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Games: Ghosts Of Past Rearing Ugly Heads Again

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2022 | 09:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said that the past negative practice of boycotting the Olympic Games was gaining popularity again.

In December, the United States announced it would not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing Games due to alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Athletes from these countries will still compete in the event.

China dismissed the move as an attempt to politicize sports.

"You may remember that at our IOC Sessions in January and July 2020, we could already see the dark clouds of the growing politicization of sport on the horizon. We also saw that in some people's minds, the boycott ghosts of the past were rearing their ugly heads again," Bach said on Thursday in the opening speech.

Beijing will host the 2022 Games from February 4-20. The Paralympics will take place from March 4-13.

