IOC Head on WADA-RUSADA Dispute: We Want Solution That Does Not Trigger New Trials

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is awaiting a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which will not trigger new proceedings, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

"Our representatives in the hearing have repeated the call of the IOC to have a clear and unambiguous decision which can be directly implemented and which does not need any interpretation from anybody and which would not trigger then new court cases or CAS procedures. And we have also been informed that the panel indicated that the decision can be expected before the end of the year. This, of course, was very good news for everybody," Bach told reporters.