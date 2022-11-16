MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday that he welcomed Indonesia's desire to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Earlier in the day, Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the country's readiness to host the Games in 2036.

"In this spirit, the IOC warmly welcomes the readiness of Indonesia to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2036 in the new capital of Indonesia Nusantara. Having seen a presentation of the Nusantara project and the progress already achieved, I am deeply impressed by the vision of President Widodo to develop this city as a model for sustainable living, with a special emphasis on health and sport," Bach said in a statement.

The next Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games will be held in 2024 in the French capital of Paris.