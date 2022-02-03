UrduPoint.com

IOC Income For 2021 Exceeds $4Bln

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2022 | 01:18 PM

The income of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for 2021 amounted to $4.16 billion, with $843 million in revenue, according to the newly published financial report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The income of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for 2021 amounted to $4.16 billion, with $843 million in revenue, according to the newly published financial report.

The report was released during the 139th session of the IOC in Beijing on Thursday.

For comparison, in 2020, the income of the IOC amounted to $623.8 million. The total loss was $55 million.

Beijing will host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games from February 4-20. The Paralympics will take place from March 4-13.

