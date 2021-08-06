UrduPoint.com

IOC Intends To Make Olympic Games Climate-Positive By 2030 - Bach

IOC Intends to Make Olympic Games Climate-Positive by 2030 - Bach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) intends to make the Olympic Games climate-positive by 2030 and will consider the possibility to reschedule events so that they take place in a more favorable climate, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Thursday.

"It is one of the tasks the executive board has given to the future host commission: not just to look into technicalities of potentially interested parties to organize the games but also to look at the effect climate change may have or must have on the sports Calendar, maybe ... also on the organization of the even itself ... This is something we have to deal with and we want to make our contribution in the fight against the climate change ... We want to have the Olympic Games to be climate-positive at the latest 2030," Bach said at a press conference.

