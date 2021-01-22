UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC, IPC Refute Media Speculations About Cancellation Of Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:00 PM

IOC, IPC Refute Media Speculations About Cancellation of Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Friday refuted media reports about the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics and reinstated their commitment to holding the games.

On Thursday, The Times newspaper reported, citing a source in the Japanese ruling coalition, that the country's leadership had privately concluded that the Olympic Games in Tokyo must be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese government already refuted such speculations earlier in the day.

"The IPC, IOC, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and all delivery partners are fully committed and focussed on delivering safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer. This position has not changed and has been confirmed once again today by the IOC, Tokyo 2020 and the Japanese government," the IPC said in a statement.

According to the statement, organizers have been developing COVID-19 countermeasures to mitigate risks for all participants of the Olympics, including athletes, stakeholders of the games and the Japanese public.

"In early February, the IOC, IPC and Tokyo 2020 will publish the first editions of Playbooks targeting Games stakeholders. These Playbooks will start to explain exactly how we aim to deliver this summer's event and outline the personal responsibilities each person attending the Games must follow to ensure safe and secure Games," the IPC added.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were scheduled to be held in summer of 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee to postpone it for a year. A new date for the start of the Tokyo Olympics has been set for July 23, 2021.

Related Topics

Tokyo February July 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Media Event All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arts Society organises Forum for Educati ..

36 minutes ago

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 hour ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

1 hour ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

1 hour ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.