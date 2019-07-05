IOC Member Bubka Denies Being Paid for Voting for Rio de Janeiro to Host 2016 Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Sergey Bubka, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), refuted on Friday claims that jailed former governor of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, Sergio Cabral, had bought his vote so that the city was chosen to host the 2016 Olympics.

Cabral said in court on Thursday that he had paid around $2 million to buy nine votes, including that of Bubka. He claimed that he had given the money to Lamine Diack, former honorary member of the IOC and former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, in exchange for the votes.

"I completely reject all the false claims made by the former Rio State governor who is currently serving a long prison sentence for corruption. Mr Diack has never contacted me about my vote at the election of the host city for the Olympic Games 2016. My lawyers will write to Mr Diack to ask him to explain the allegations of Mr Cabral who wrongly claims in his testimony that Mr Diack could secure my vote. I will instruct my lawyers to use all the legal means at their disposal and to reserve all my rights," Bubka wrote on Twitter.