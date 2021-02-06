UrduPoint.com
IOC Member Rules Out Delaying Tokyo Olympics, Cancellation Worst Option

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:56 PM

Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, said the Tokyo Olympics will either go ahead or be scrapped entirely if the coronavirus is still a threat in summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, said the Tokyo Olympics will either go ahead or be scrapped entirely if the coronavirus is still a threat in summer.

"We don't have three choices anymore, we have only two � we go or we cancel," the Canadian told the Jiji Press, stressing that cancellation was the worst option.

The 2020 Olympic Games were pushed back by a year due to the health crisis. The Games are set to begin on July 23, but the continuing pandemic has raised concerns about a second delay.

Pound said the IOC had the power to cancel the games and would do it if it had scientific evidence that it was too dangerous to proceed. The final decision will be made together with the Japanese authorities.

