UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC Members Support Postponement Of 2020 Tokyo Olympics Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

IOC Members Support Postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have expressed support for the decision of IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to reschedule the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said in a statement.

Following phone talks between organizers of the Olympics in Tokyo and the IOC on Tuesday, Abe announced a decision to postpone the games for about a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The official name of the event will remain the same, the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, and the Olympic flame will stay in the country.

"IOC President Thomas Bach invited the IOC members to a conference call on Thursday. During the call, the IOC president and the members discussed the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. All those IOC Members who spoke expressed their full support for the decision and the decision-making procedure leading to the postponement," the IOC said in a statement on Friday.

The organization also issued a letter of Bach, in which he explained the decision to delay the Olympics and thanked the involved parties for the expressed support.

"Now we have another unprecedented challenge ahead of us - the organization of the postponed Olympic Games. This is a first-ever in our long Olympic history. It will be a huge undertaking because, as you are well aware, the Olympic Games are the most complex peaceful event on this planet," Bach added.

The Olympic Games have been canceled three times: the 1916 games in Berlin were not held because of World War I, while World War II resulted in the cancellation of the 1940 games in Tokyo and 1944 Olympics in London. Moreover, the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich were suspended over the deadly terror attack staged by the Palestinian terrorist group Black September, but later continued.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister London Munich Berlin Tokyo Same September 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee World War Event All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of three people, 72 new COV ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss effort ..

10 hours ago

RTA completes disinfection of metro trains, trams, ..

10 hours ago

Charity organisations in Dubai donate AED52 millio ..

11 hours ago

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.