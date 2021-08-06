IOC Not Ruling Out Sanctions Against Belarusian Committee in Light of Timanovskaya Scandal

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) continues its investigation into the case of Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya who fled to Warsaw, sanctions against the Belarusian National Olympic Committee may follow, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Friday.

The IOC earlier reported that Belarusian coaches Yuri Moisevich and Artur Shumak were stripped of their accreditation at the Tokyo Olympics and expelled from the Olympic village in light of the scandal with Timanovskaya. The IOC is happy that Timanovskaya is "safe in Poland" and maintains contact with the Polish committee to support the young woman's sporting career, Bach said at a press conference.

"The procedure is going on, the due process is to be followed, and then the disciplinary commission will come up with these conclusions," Bach added, warning that new sanctions may be introduced.