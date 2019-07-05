UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC, OECD Sign New Agreement To Combat Corruption, Promote Ethics In Sports - Statement

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:28 AM

IOC, OECD Sign New Agreement to Combat Corruption, Promote Ethics in Sports - Statement

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday that it had signed a cooperation agreement with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to promote ethics and fight corruption in sports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday that it had signed a cooperation agreement with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to promote ethics and fight corruption in sports.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aiming at strengthening their collaboration on promoting ethics, integrity and good governance, as well as peace and sustainable development in sport. The agreement was signed in Lausanne by IOC President Thomas Bach and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria," the IOC said in a press release.

This cooperation will focus on eliminating corruption in sports; working to establish responsible governance for sports organizations and events; promoting big sports events that push forward sustainable growth and development; as well as developing ways to research the impact of global sports events on people's well-being.

"Whilst the IOC's vision is to build a better world through sport, the OECD works to build better policies for better lives.

Therefore our organizations have many synergies �� it is a natural match ... The IOC is looking forward to making the best use of the OECD's remarkable expertise in anti-corruption and in addressing social, economic and environmental challenges. We will also spread its evidence-based solutions within the Olympic Movement," IOC President Bach said, as quoted in the IOC statement.

OECD Secretary-General Gurria also expressed satisfaction with the MoU.

"It is the next important step in our cooperation after the OECD and the IOC have been both founding partners of IPACS. This MoU illustrates our common objective to combat corruption, to promote integrity in sport, to ensure responsible business conduct, and to foster sustainable and inclusive growth which helps improve the integrity and credibility of sports organizations," Gurria stressed.

The IOC and the OECD have also agreed that their activities should aim toward fulfilling the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Related Topics

Corruption World Sports United Nations Business Lausanne Olympics International Olympic Committee Agreement Best

Recent Stories

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

12 minutes ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

12 minutes ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

12 minutes ago

Sheep shearers flock to world championship in Fran ..

14 minutes ago

Tutankhamun relic sells for $6 mn in London despit ..

14 minutes ago

6.4-magnitude quake hits Southern California: USGS ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.