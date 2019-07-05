IOC, OECD Sign New Agreement to Combat Corruption, Promote Ethics in Sports - Statement

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday that it had signed a cooperation agreement with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to promote ethics and fight corruption in sports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday that it had signed a cooperation agreement with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to promote ethics and fight corruption in sports.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aiming at strengthening their collaboration on promoting ethics, integrity and good governance, as well as peace and sustainable development in sport. The agreement was signed in Lausanne by IOC President Thomas Bach and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria," the IOC said in a press release.

This cooperation will focus on eliminating corruption in sports; working to establish responsible governance for sports organizations and events; promoting big sports events that push forward sustainable growth and development; as well as developing ways to research the impact of global sports events on people's well-being.

"Whilst the IOC's vision is to build a better world through sport, the OECD works to build better policies for better lives.

Therefore our organizations have many synergies �� it is a natural match ... The IOC is looking forward to making the best use of the OECD's remarkable expertise in anti-corruption and in addressing social, economic and environmental challenges. We will also spread its evidence-based solutions within the Olympic Movement," IOC President Bach said, as quoted in the IOC statement.

OECD Secretary-General Gurria also expressed satisfaction with the MoU.

"It is the next important step in our cooperation after the OECD and the IOC have been both founding partners of IPACS. This MoU illustrates our common objective to combat corruption, to promote integrity in sport, to ensure responsible business conduct, and to foster sustainable and inclusive growth which helps improve the integrity and credibility of sports organizations," Gurria stressed.

The IOC and the OECD have also agreed that their activities should aim toward fulfilling the UN Sustainable Development Goals.