IOC Olympic Solidarity Technical Course For Gymnastics Coaches To Start From Tomorrow

Muhammad Rameez Published September 03, 2022 | 08:05 PM

IOC Olympic Solidarity Technical Course for Gymnastics Coaches allocated by Pakistan Olympic Association to Pakistan Gymnastics Federation (PGF) will commence here from tomorrow (Sunday).

The course will be conducted by an international expert nominated by International Gymnastic Federation Hamid Reza Hashemi, from Iran. " First time in the history of Pakistan, the participants from all divisions of Punjab, Sindh including females have been invited to attend the beneficial activity, said a spokesman for PGF here on Saturday.

Participants from KP and Balochistan are also participating, he added.

"The course will be comprising practical and theoretical sessions, therefore it will be very beneficial for the participants to disseminate the same down the level at divisions, districts, tehsils, clubs and schools", he added.

The opening ceremony of the course will be held at Pakistan Olympic House and Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif HasanHI(M), President Pakistan Olympic Association will grace the occasion as a chief guest.

