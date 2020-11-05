UrduPoint.com
IOC On Accusations Against FIFA Chief - Presumption Of Innocence Must Prevail

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is monitoring the situation concerning an investigation against FIFA President Gianni Infantino and calls for respecting the presumption of innocence principle, the IOC's press office told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the French Le Monde newspaper, the IOC received a complaint from the Swiss sports management company Sport 7 that calls for Infantino's suspension from the IOC for an alleged violation of the Olympic charter.

"Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer of the IOC [Paquerette Girard Zappelli] is monitoring the situation and cannot make any further statements at this stage.

The IOC emphasizes that the presumption of innocence prevails," the press office said.

In the complaint, the Sport 7 company is citing Swiss prosecutor Stefan Keller's investigation regarding meetings between Infantino and Michael Lauber, a former Swiss attorney general who resigned in July. According to the Swiss Federal Council's statement, Keller has found "evidence of criminal conduct" in the talks between Infantino and Lauber, who both attempted to conceal meetings with FIFA President related to a corruption investigation into the football governing body. Lauber and Infantino have since denied the accusations.

