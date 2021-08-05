IOC on COVID Restrictions at Beijing Olympics: We Will Try to Create Best Conditions

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will do everything to create the best conditions for athletes and other participants of next year's Beijing Olympics, despite the coronavirus restrictions that may have to be adopted, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.

The Beijing Olympic Games will be held on February 4-20, 2022.

"It's very difficult for me to talk about the Games in February. All I would say is that we will... make every effort to make sure that we can find the best conditions possible for all participants," Adams told reporters.